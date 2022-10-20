Council candidate standing by brownface costume

Chatham council candidate Carson Warrener in a screen shot from his statement on Instagram. (Source: Carson Warrener/Instagram) Chatham council candidate Carson Warrener in a screen shot from his statement on Instagram. (Source: Carson Warrener/Instagram)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver