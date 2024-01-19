Could there be new life for Windsor's safe consumption site?

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautiously optimistic there may be renewed life for the city's sole consumption treatment and services site.

“I think the community has recognized the importance of the service. I think we've demonstrated the site can operate safely and can help a lot of people and so yeah, we're optimistic that we hear soon, but we have no indication directly from the ministry,” said Eric Nadalin, director of public health programs.

Safepoint operations came to an abrupt end to wrap 2023 because of a provincial review sparked by a fatal shooting near a site in Toronto.

Nadalin sad there are murmurs the review could start up again in march.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said, "Following a the tragic incident in July at the Riverdale CTS site, the ministry launched a review of all CTS sites and a third party review led by Unity Health of the Riverdale site. These reviews remain on going and will inform the next steps taken by the Ministry of Health. All applications for new CTS sites currently with the Ministry are on pause."