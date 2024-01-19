WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Could there be new life for Windsor's safe consumption site?

    SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site at 101 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautiously optimistic there may be renewed life for the city's sole consumption treatment and services site.

    “I think the community has recognized the importance of the service. I think we've demonstrated the site can operate safely and can help a lot of people and so yeah, we're optimistic that we hear soon, but we have no indication directly from the ministry,” said Eric Nadalin, director of public health programs.

    Safepoint operations came to an abrupt end to wrap 2023 because of a provincial review sparked by a fatal shooting near a site in Toronto.

    Nadalin sad there are murmurs the review could start up again in march. 

    In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said, "Following a the tragic incident in July at the Riverdale CTS site, the ministry launched a review of all CTS sites and a third party review led by Unity Health of the Riverdale site. These reviews remain on going and will inform the next steps taken by the Ministry of Health. All applications for new CTS sites currently with the Ministry are on pause."

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News