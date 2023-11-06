Could the waiting game finally be over for Boblo Island residents as ferry shutdown continues?
An in-camera meeting Monday of the Windsor-Essex Board of Health did not include Amherstburg's mayor — all because the ongoing Boblo ferry shutdown has left him without a car.
"I had to phone regrets because it's in Windsor," said Michael Prue. "Unfortunately, my car is stranded on the island and I have to walk everywhere in town."
The Boblo Island ferry went out of service on Oct. 27. Since then, residents have been relying on a small pontoon boat which runs once every 30 minutes to get on and off the island.
Without the 91-year-old ferry, their cars cannot come with them. Instead, anyone visiting the island must park their cars at the Amherstburg Ferry Company dock and board the pontoon boat to get to the island.
If a person's car was on the island at the time of the shutdown, there has been no way to get it onto the mainland.
"When you live on an island you have to expect certain inconveniences. This has been a major one," said Prue, who added there has been no word on the status of a backup ferry which had already been previously shuttered by Transport Canada.
A model of Boblo Island located inside the the Bois Blanc Beach House in Amherstburg, Ont. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)He added, "I'm hoping that something is said about the second ferry because we rely on that, especially when you're dealing with old boats."
In a statement to CTV News Windsor, Amico Properties — which owns the Amherstburg Ferry Company and Boblo Island — said the main ferry may be back up and running by Tuesday.
"We have inspections scheduled for [Monday] afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. If successful, the ferry will sail back to Boblo late Tuesday and will immediately be put back in service," said Amico Affilates Vice President Cindy Prince. "We will only know for sure once the inspections are complete."
Residents who spoke to CTV News Windsor anonymously said they were previously told the boat would be operational by Nov. 1. That date was later pushed back to Nov. 3.
Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue said he is not confident that Nov. 7 will mark an end to the waiting game.
"I'm more confident for Wednesday [Nov. 8]. I don't know. But, first thing when I wake up Wednesday morning, I'm going to find the lead hand on the ferry and ask him if it is operational," said Prue.
According to an email sent out Friday by Amico to Boblo residents, "upgrades and repairs have been ongoing and meetings with Transport Canada have been happening at the same time to expedite the return to service."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Jewish man in L.A. dies after confrontation during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations
A 69-year-old Jewish man died Monday after falling and striking his head following a confrontation the previous day during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
Fighting climate change shouldn't come at expense of working class: Manitoba premier
Tackling climate change should not come at the expense of the working class, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told CTV's Power Play on Monday, arguing that Canadians need flexibility in the face of high inflation.
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to $50 billion
WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Why we could see more bouts of intense northern lights in the next year
On the heels of an active weekend for northern lights across the globe, scientists are anticipating even more vibrant shows in the coming months.
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener considers housing options to keep up with growth of Conestoga College
The City of Kitchener is attempting to find a balance in the Lower Doon area of Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits two cars, drives through front yards in Kitchener
An alleged impaired driver has been arrested after he allegedly hit two other cars, mounted the curb, drove on the sidewalk, then rolled through two font yards.
London
-
'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled
Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end. Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.
-
Winter travel season extended as Air Transat kicks off flights to sunny destinations out of London, Ont.
If November’s cool, dreary and rainy weather has you dreaming of turquoise-blue water and white sand beaches, then you might just be in luck.
-
Veltman jury on 'standby': Evidence concludes in Windsor, Ont. terror trial
Lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman concluded their case Monday afternoon and the Crown did not call any new evidence. As a result, the jury of 13 people was sent home and asked to be on standby until Friday at the earliest.
Barrie
-
Rain, freezing rain and snow in the forecast across central Ontario: Here's when to expect it
A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario.
-
Garbage fire dumped onto Horseshoe Valley Road takes 60,000 gallons water to extinguish
It took fire crews 60,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that ignited in the back of a garbage truck late Monday morning as it travelled on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.
-
Ontario tribunal deliberates fate of Wasaga Beach doctor accused of sexual abuse, unprofessional conduct
The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal is now deciding the fate of a suspended Wasaga Beach and Angus family doctor accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate relationships.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
-
International student victim of northern Ont. college’s ‘overbooking’ policy
A student from India has been left in a desperate situation after his admission to a college in northern Ontario was revoked a few months before he was to arrive in Canada.
-
Police pass animal cruelty investigation to provincial welfare agency
An investigation that started last month into abuse allegations has been transferred to Ontario Provincial Animal Welfare Services, Kirkland Lake police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating daytime shooting in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in Centretown in the middle of the afternoon Monday.
-
Man accused of threatening Ottawa rabbi
Ottawa police have laid several charges against a 29-year-old man after a local rabbi reported a threatening phone call.
-
Ottawans rally to donate blood after hospital fire, but the need is still strong
Canadian Blood Services says there are more than 300 appointments empty and available this week for donations in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
'All of a sudden I started smelling smoke': Woman recounts escaping from burning vehicle on Hwy. 401
A 32-year-old woman says she is lucky to be alive after her car randomly caught fire while she was driving on Highway 401 last weekend.
-
Police investigating fatal daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
One person is dead after a daylight shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building on Monday afternoon.
-
Suspect sought after hateful messaging scrawled on window of North York store
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect who allegedly wrote hateful messaging on the window of a store in North York late last week.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects offer to not raise tuition for McGill, Concordia students
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from McGill and Concordia universities that would keep tuition fees for out-of-province students the same starting next fall.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of young child on Montreal's North Shore
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a young child after they were called to a home on Montreal's North Shore Monday afternoon.
-
Quebec public sector unions go on strike, announce 72-hour walkout later this month
Members of four major public sector unions in Quebec walked off the job on Monday and promised another series of strikes later this month if progress isn't made at the bargaining table.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
-
Canada Post pays tribute to N.S. war hero Mona Parsons
Canada Post unveiled a new stamp Monday in honour of Mona Parsons, a war hero from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
-
Man accused of killing four women, disposing of bodies, pleads not guilty in Winnipeg
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing.
-
Manitoba woman charged in fatal rollover had three-times legal blood alcohol limit: RCMP
A woman has died and another is facing an impaired driving charge after a minivan rolled into a ditch off a Manitoba roadway.
Calgary
-
Vision for Calgary's Downtown West development plan released
Plans to redesign Calgary's Downtown West were made public Monday, as part of an effort to create a stronger and more active city core.
-
Northwest Calgary elementary school placed into lockdown due to nearby police investigation
A northwest Calgary elementary school was locked down on Monday afternoon due to a police investigation in the community.
-
Bartender injured after truck crashed into Calgary restaurant calls for answers, accountability
An employee who was injured after a truck crashed into a southeast restaurant more than a year ago is calling for answers and accountability.
Edmonton
-
Concerns expressed over Alberta premier's promise to protect parental rights in speech to UCP
It was her promise to keep parents in control of their children's education that garnered the loudest cheers and rounds of applause for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at her party's annual general meeting this weekend in Calgary.
-
Fort Saskatchewan couple celebrating doubly unique birth of daughter
Kinsley Jane's birth is a story her parents will be telling for the rest of her life.
-
City affordable housing grants spur development, provide homes for low-income earners
Edmonton's former downtown YMCA building is being transformed into modern apartments, with a beer hall and stores at street level — but not for wealthy young professionals.
Vancouver
-
B.C. politicians point fingers as search for sex offender continues
The search for repeat child sex offender Randall Hopley, on the lam since Saturday, triggered political calls for accountability.
-
Meet Nugget, the 12-year-old Vancouver dog revealing the power of pet therapy
A 12-year-old dog named Nugget so enjoys visiting patients at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital, that if you try to lead him away from the front door, he stubbornly tugs on his leash to go inside.
-
Reports of 'fetal and neonatal deaths' linked to unauthorized midwives, B.C. college says
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has received 13 reports of incidents involving unauthorized midwifery over the last 18 months – including some that had tragic outcomes for parents.