Could some one-way streets in downtown Windsor be changed to two-ways?
The City of Windsor is looking at eliminating some one-way streets in the downtown core.
A requested report to examine the elimination of one-way streets in downtown Windsor is being applauded by some residents and businesses alike.
Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino said he feels the time is right to study why some streets are not two-ways.
One example is Pitt Street near Caesars Windsor which starts off as a two-way before turning into a one-way.
There's these really wide one-way streets that you look at and go ‘This should be a two-way street. And then you look back in time and see that it used to be a two-way street but, for some reason, we switched it to one-way.” Agostino said.
He is asking administration to examine the impact of eliminating one-way streets from downtown Windsor.
“Even just for the safety aspect alone would be good. But I'm also looking for the vibrancy aspect because more traffic is more people and more traction and businesses.”
Downtown business owners, including La Guardia Italian Cuisine owner Mike Ciliberto, are applauding the idea.
“Absolutely,” said Ciliberto. “It would be an awesome thing that we can have more traffic down the flow of the street.”
Gurnoorsingh Ahuja, the owner of Chatham Street Diner, said he is happy to see the conversation begin to materialize.
“It can boom up our business and it can give us some more visibility … If they do it, it will be much appreciated from the small business owners,” he said.
Residents who spoke with CTV News said they feel the same way.
Resident Harvey Lo points to Victoria Avenue, a two-way street from Tecumseh until Pine. According to Lo, people regularly drive their vehicle in the wrong direction, heading north on Victoria.
“Fifteen to 20 cars come from that way already,” said Lo, adding the change is “no-brainer.” “You might as well do it.”
Coun. Agostino is hoping to see city administration report back on the idea within a few months.
