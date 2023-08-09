Could be a wet several days in Windsor-Essex

Rain has moved back into the forecast in the Windsor-Essex region with at least a 30 per cent chance of showers every day until Tuesday.

Temperatures will still remain in the high 20s and low 30s with the humidity making it feel even warmer.

The average high for this time of year is about 27 C and the low is about 17 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.