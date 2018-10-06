

CTV Windsor





Kingsville Council has approved funding for improvements to Cottam Rotary Park as part of the much broader Downtown Cottam Community Improvement Plan.

More than $135,000 in upgrades to equipment, lighting, sports fields, and walking paths have been identified as priorities over the next three-years in survey results gathered by the town.

Mayor Nelson Santos tells AM800 News at least a couple items residents expressed interest in will get underway immediately with $20,000 worth of upgrades to the park

"An opportunity to get it prepared for the coming holiday season, so we're looking at some infrastructure with lights and enhancements right in Cottam Rotary Park as noted by the public," he says.

Council had previously laid out the plan, but Santos says there wasn't a clear direction until the community got involved.

"This is our administration and our community coming together to try and find some quick wins and great improvements that they can start to see right away. Basically within weeks of the first approval," says Santos.

He says keeping Cottam's identity is important to the municipality.