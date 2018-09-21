

CTV Windsor





You will soon be able to get groceries delivered to your home from Costco in Windsor.

Delivery options were initially launched in Toronto in July. Now the retailer says the success of the program has prompted Costco to offer grocery delivery to the rest of southern and eastern Ontario, from Windsor to Ottawa.

“We are very excited about the expansion of Costco Grocery in Windsor,” said Andrée Brien, Costco Canada’s Senior Vice-President and Senior General Merchandise Manager. “This new shopping option makes a wider selection of quality goods available to members and businesses in the city.”

The new online service from Costco.ca features hundreds of grocery items including health and beauty aid products along with vitamins and supplements.

All orders come with a two-day delivery guarantee.

Orders over $75 have no delivery fees.