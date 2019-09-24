The cost to build a home in Amherstburg is going up, but not as fast as some councillors had hoped.

Town council approved the raising of residential development fees by $4,100, beginning in January 2020.

Fees would rise from about $12,000 to $16,000.

Councillor Michael Prue feels the town has 'left a lot of money on the table.'

“You're looking at a $100,000 by extending that time limit and it may be much more because some developers will take this opportunity over the next two months to file the applications now at the cheaper rate and then they won't build until the spring and then they'll pocket the difference,” says Prue.

Originally, the jump was to take place as early as Tuesday.

After hearing from one developer, council voted to extend the timeline, allowing potential buyers to be better prepared for the increase.