Cooper's Hawk Vineyards and humane society team up for holiday wine packages

Windsor/Essex Humane Society and Cooper's Hawk Vineyards have teamed up for Jolly Paw-liday packages. (Courtesy Windsor/Essex Humane Society) Windsor/Essex Humane Society and Cooper's Hawk Vineyards have teamed up for Jolly Paw-liday packages. (Courtesy Windsor/Essex Humane Society)

Windsor Top Stories