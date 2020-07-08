WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is keeping its temporary cooling centre to continue to offer heat relief as the high temperatures drag on.

The atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt Street West will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the heat warning issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is lifted.

An extended heat warning is issued by the health unit when three or more days in a row are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature of 31 C or hotter and a night time temperature of 21 C or warmer or a humidex higher than 42 C.

The city first opened cooling centre on July 2, redeployed staff have been on site to assist people attending the centre.

There are tables and chairs set up to ensure physical distancing, an advanced screening of all visitors is in place and masks are suggested with attendees have them.

In an effort to ensure physical distancing requirements can adhered to, it is asked that people attend this site only if they have no other options.

The city also reminds those attending to bring food or reading materials if they wish, as there will not be any provided.

The day program at Windsor Water World is also open and available to those in the community experiencing homelessness. This location offers shelter from the heat as well as more physical distancing within the shelter system. The program is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.