Cooler temps stick around Windsor-Essex for the next few days
Windsor-Essex has again escaped any watches or warnings in the forecast.
There are still periods of snow expected over the next couple of days before some peeks of sunshine on Sunday.
The normal daytime high for this time of year is around -2 C and the low around -9 C.
The region will feel much cooler than that, especially at night, with daytime highs around -6 C and overnight lows around -16 C.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: Periods of snow ending late this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 24 overnight.
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 4.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 7.
BREAKING Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off most of its staff, union says
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Crew forced to make emergency landing after Boeing plane's engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
Here is what we know about invasive group A strep
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.
Brantford family displaced by house fire
A house fire in Brantford caused extensive damage and displaced a family Thursday night.
Driver charged in crash with school bus
A driver has been charged in a Jan. 11 crash involving a school bus with 12 children on board.
Farming inside a mall: Guelph, Ont. duo pairs agriculture with urban surroundings
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London
According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.
'I really don’t want to struggle anymore': London woman wants evictions of the terminally ill banned
A London woman battling a deadly cancer diagnosis wants governments to make it illegal for landlords to evict the terminally ill.
Kitchener-area construction company fined for workplace death in London, Ont.
A Kitchener company has been fine $110,000 after a worker died in a fall in London, Ont. two years ago.
Up to 20cm of heavy snowfall expected to make for tricky driving conditions
Environment Canada calls for heavy snowfall with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulations.
Barrie woman now missing 7 months with no clues in her mysterious disappearance
Seven months following the mysterious disappearance of a Barrie woman, her family has enlisted the services of a private investigation team in their pursuit of answers.
Violent break-in results in slew of charges for Innisfil man
One man faces a slew of charges following an armed robbery and assault that police say unfolded at a home in Innisfil on Friday morning.
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Sudbury’s Ledo sign sells for more than $900
The old Ledo Hotel sign has a new owner after the City of Greater Sudbury put the iconic landmark up for auction at GovDeals.ca.
Ottawa Police disproportionately used force against Black and Middle Eastern residents in 2022: report
Black and Middle Eastern residents of Ottawa were over-represented in police use of force incidents over the general population, according to a new data by the Ottawa Police Service.
22 stolen credit cards, passport, 2 weapons found on eastern Ontario speeder: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say twenty-two stolen credit cards were found in a speeding car on Wednesday following a speeding stop.
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
BREAKING Suspect in custody after teen stabbed at west-end Toronto high school
A teenage boy is in hospital after a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Father reunited with children after SUV stolen from Montreal parking lot with them inside
A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP
A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.
N.B. premier's province-hopping to raise campaign cash comes in for criticism
New Brunswick opposition leaders are denouncing the premier's cross-country travel to raise campaign funds and promising to ban political donations from outside the province if they win the election this fall.
Another physician position added to HSC minor treatment clinic in step to reduce wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS
A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.
Day parole granted for sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
Woman tells Calgary trial man accused of sexual assault offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
City of Calgary working on water main breaks, utilities still impacted
The City of Calgary says it has restored water services for two communities affected by water main breaks this week but three are still without water.
Stuffed moose uniting first responders across Canada and the United States returns home
After a whirlwind trip across North America visiting various first responders and policing agencies, including some in Alberta, a stuffed moose that goes by 'Mr. Moosey' has returned home to his original owner in Pennsylvania, U.S.
With new national records under their belt, 2 local swimmers aiming to make Team Canada in time for Paris 2024
Two members of Edmonton Keyano Swim Club have their sights set on Paris 2024.
Edmonton man turns $100 into $1 million in lottery win
An Edmonton man took a quick trip to Las Vegas after he won a million dollars earlier this month.
City of Vancouver snow plow involved in crash on Main Street
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.
Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Cypress Mountain
An out-of-bounds snowboarder at Cypress Mountain Resort was able to hike out safely with the help of search and rescue crews Thursday evening.
B.C. bus drivers won't cross picket line in event of strike by supervisors: union
A potential strike by more than 180 transit supervisors seeking a new contract in British Columbia's Lower Mainland could have a major effect on commuters next week, with the bus drivers' union saying it would back such action.