Cooler temps stick around Windsor-Essex for the next few days

    Windsor-Essex has again escaped any watches or warnings in the forecast.

    There are still periods of snow expected over the next couple of days before some peeks of sunshine on Sunday.

    The normal daytime high for this time of year is around -2 C and the low around -9 C.

    The region will feel much cooler than that, especially at night, with daytime highs around -6 C and overnight lows around -16 C.

     

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

    Friday: Periods of snow ending late this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.

    Friday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

    Saturday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

    Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 4.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 7.

     

