Cooler temps settle into the region

A much cooler start to the day in Windsor-Essex as more fall-like temperatures settle in across the region.

Temperatures for the next few days will still be slightly above average for this time of year.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Friday: Sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday: Sunny. High 17.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 16.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.