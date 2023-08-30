Cooler temps before breaking into more sunshine for the weekend
Overcast and rain expected most of the day with fog patches clearing late in the morning.
The region will stay cool today with a high around 20 C. The normal high for this time of year is closer to 25 C.
More sunshine is on the way to close out the month of August and bring us into September and into a new school year next week.
Temperatures will spike again into the low 30s.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Overcast. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.
Wednesday Night: Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 7.
Thursday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: Sunny. High 25.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Sunday: Sunny. High 32.
Monday: Sunny. High 31.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more than 20 brands of energy drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expanding its recall of energy drinks to include more than 20 brands.
Kitchener
-
Fire at a Lion’s Head grocery store deemed accidental
It was all hands on deck Tuesday afternoon, as more than forty-five firefighters from four departments battled a fire at a grocery in Lion’s Head.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
City of Cambridge opts for by-election to fill vacant Ward 1 seat
The City of Cambridge voted in favour of holding a by-election to fill the vacant Ward 1 council seat left after Donna Reid died earlier this month.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
-
Theft of fragrances in Tillsonburg
OPP in Oxford County are investigating the theft of fragrances from a business on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg.
-
Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
Barrie
-
LIVE
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.
-
Modified vehicles not permitted to enter Wasaga Beach this Labour Day weekend ahead of possible illegal car rally
The Town of Wasaga Beach is taking "proactive steps" to stop an unsanctioned car rally from happening over the Labour Day weekend, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints with the support of Ontario police.
-
A Grand Parade for seniors is afoot
CONTACT Community Services is readying for its inaugural Grand Parade for seniors running in both Alliston and Bradford.
Northern Ontario
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
Ottawa
-
Business owners raise concerns about security in ByWard Market
A ByWard Market business owner is raising concerns about safety and security in the popular Ottawa tourist area, after his business was broken into twice in two nights this week.
-
Ottawa school bus parent portal opens with no bus ride for 9,000 students
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority opened the Parent Portal on Wednesday, with information for parents on school bus routes for Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board schools this fall.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 2 Trillium Line stations still off grid; city blames Hydro Ottawa strike
A hydro strike and signalling testing issues are to blame for the most recent delay for the Trillium Line extension.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
-
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck collides with three other vehicles east of Toronto
One person has been taken to hospital and several lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down in Bowmanville after a transport truck rolled over in a collision with three other vehicles on the busy highway.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a Tuesday night arson attack in the West Island that damaged three cars.
Atlantic
-
Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell
Inmates inside Newfoundland's notorious, Victorian-era jail say their mental health is deteriorating as they are allegedly locked in their cellblocks for days and denied visits with their families.
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Some communities oppose Alberta's six-month pause on renewable energy approvals
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government's six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.
-
Bedard gains knowledge, motivation from McDavid: 'How can I get closer to him?'
Connor Bedard says he’s not Connor McDavid and wants to carve his own path as a player. But the 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., won’t enter the NHL thinking McDavid’s lofty numbers are out of reach.
Vancouver
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
-
12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide
With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.