Cooler temps and snow showers in the forecast

From one extreme to the next. Windsor-Essex has gone from summer to more fall-like temperatures.

Monday brings a chance of rain or wet flurries with a high of just 6 C and a chance of flurries, struggling to reach double digits on Tuesday.

The normal high for this time of year is 14 C and the low is 4 C.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this morning. A few rain showers and wet flurries beginning this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 6.

Monday Night: A few rain showers and wet flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30 perc ent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High 9.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 14.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.