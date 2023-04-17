Cooler temps and snow showers in the forecast
From one extreme to the next. Windsor-Essex has gone from summer to more fall-like temperatures.
Monday brings a chance of rain or wet flurries with a high of just 6 C and a chance of flurries, struggling to reach double digits on Tuesday.
The normal high for this time of year is 14 C and the low is 4 C.
Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this morning. A few rain showers and wet flurries beginning this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 6.
Monday Night: A few rain showers and wet flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30 perc ent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High 9.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 14.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence
A top Kremlin foe was convicted Monday on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison after a trial that marked the latest move in a relentless crackdown on the opposition amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97
Sudan's embattled capital awoke Monday to a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country, as the weekend's civilian death toll rose to 97.
Internal audit raises red flags over maintenance of graves, cemeteries for veterans
An internal report by Veterans Affairs Canada is raising red flags over the country's military graves and cemeteries, warning that more permanent funding is needed to keep them from falling into disrepair.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
Elon Musk's SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship.
'The Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway after 35 years
The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of "The Phantom of the Opera," ending Broadway's longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier.
5 things to know for Monday, April 17, 2023
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada, 61 people are dead and more than 670 were wounded as violence erupted in Sudan and no date was set for phasing out coal-fired power plants after G7 environment ministers met in Japan.
With strike mandate in hand, federal union expected to make an announcement Monday
Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to reveal what came of last-ditch talks over the weekend after threatening the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.
Kitchener
-
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.
-
Kitchener man dies after shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has died following a shooting on Saturday.
-
Cyclist dies following collision west of Elora
A cyclist died in a crash west of Elora on Sunday.
London
-
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUV
A crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold
Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Ukrainian community reflects on war during Orthodox Easter
Dozens of Ukrainians in Barrie joined millions across the globe on Sunday in celebrating Eastern Orthodox Easter.
-
Barrie police launch firearms investigation on Edgehill Drive
Little information is known, but Barrie police say there is no known risk to the public.
-
Gateway Ontario sites closed due to system-wide malfunction
It’s an unlucky day for Ontario gamblers as a system-wide malfunction has shut down Gateway casinos across the province.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
Thousands descend on northern Ont. to celebrate all things geeky
What started as a small comic book convention a decade ago has grown into a two-day event, attracting thousands of fans from all over.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike position
Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
Toronto
-
Stephen Lecce to introduce education legislation Monday
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is scheduled to introduce legislation at Queen’s Park Monday.
-
Olivia Chow to make announcement in Toronto, fuelling speculation of mayoral bid
Toronto may have a new, high-profile competitor in the race to become the city's next mayor.
-
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
Montreal
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
Free shingles vaccination coming next month for those deemed more vulnerable
The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month. The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.
-
Ukrainians who fled war celebrate Orthodox Easter in Montreal
Over 500 people arrived for Easter blessings Sunday morning at St. Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. "I was really, really surprised," said Father Volodymyr Kouchnir.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88
Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.
-
New Brunswick’s River Watch warns of potential flooding in Gagetown
This week, New Brunswick's River Watch is keeping an eye on warm temperatures and rain that could bring flooding to Gagetown.
Winnipeg
-
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
-
Calgary
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
NDP pledges more officers teamed with support workers if it wins Alberta election
Alberta's Opposition NDP says it will fight crime by hiring police and support workers, as well as keep the RCMP, if it wins next month's provincial election.
-
Goodwill launches new shopping experience
A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.
Edmonton
-
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday
The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 20.
Vancouver
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorial
Nearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.