Cooler temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex

Temperatures in Windsor-Essex remain slightly below the average for this time of year.

Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs between 4 C and 6 C over the next few days.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 8 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers this morning. High 6.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain early this evening. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning this evening then changing to 40 per cent chance of rain showers or snow before morning. Low plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or snow. High plus 5.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.