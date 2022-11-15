Cooler temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex remain slightly below the average for this time of year.
Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs between 4 C and 6 C over the next few days.
The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 8 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers this morning. High 6.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain early this evening. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning this evening then changing to 40 per cent chance of rain showers or snow before morning. Low plus 2.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or snow. High plus 5.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 4.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Brave and beautiful: Teen model with Down syndrome spreads message to believe in yourself
At this year's Fashion Art Toronto event there was a lot of buzz about one young model in particular. Monika Myers became the first with Down syndrome to rock the runway.
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Small earthquake reported north of Montreal
A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits
Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.
-
Are you waiting too long to fire up your furnace?
A sudden drop in temperatures has some people turning their furnaces on for the first time this season but some experts say waiting until now could cost you.
London
-
Western strike averted
A strike at Western University has been averted. The faculty association has reached a tentative deal with administration, meaning over 1,500 faculty, Including professors, librarians and archivists will not be going on strike
-
Man charged after allegedly assaulting and attempting to disarm officer
A man from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an arrest, and then reached for an officer’s weapon while at an OPP station.
-
Bluewater Health paving the way in local prostate health care
Bluewater Health, which oversees residents of Sarnia-Lambton, is leading the way in the region when it comes to prostate health, and later this month they’re hosting a “Pints for Prostates” event to raise awareness for men’s health and fundraise for their urology and prostate cancer clinic.
Barrie
-
'It's a crisis,' Homeless encampments pop up across Barrie with many out in the cold
Temperatures in Simcoe County have plummeted in recent days leading local homeless advocates to sound the alarm.
-
CTV Barrie officially kicks off 2022 Toy Mountain campaign
With a little more than a month to go until Santa comes to town, he has help already in Simcoe County as the CTV Barrie Toy Mountain campaign has kicked off.
-
Protecting your PIN during shopping season
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Northern Ontario
-
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
-
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New council to be sworn in today
Ottawa's new city council will be sworn in today, officially bringing Jim Watson’s tenure as mayor to a close and launching Mark Sutcliffe into the top seat.
-
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal a Jeep Gladiator in Orleans
One Ottawa man, who nearly had his Jeep stolen, watched the whole process on security camera as thieves tried, but failed, to take it.
-
Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson enshrined in Hockey Hall of Fame
Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Canucks teammate Roberto Luongo, former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women's national team player Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were welcomed into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the class of 2022 on Monday.
Toronto
-
Scarborough high school to reopen Tuesday after student stabbed, police investigation continues
A high school in Scarborough will be open today after a boy was critically injured in a stabbing inside the building.
-
'A positive outcome': Construction worker safely removed from collapsed trench in Oakville
The 'coordinated efforts' of emergency responders are being credited for saving the life of a worker who was trapped in a collapsed trench late Monday afternoon in Oakville.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Montreal
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Roughly 50 per cent of nursing students in the province failed their written exam in September. The oversight body for Quebec professional orders -- Office des professions du Quebec -- has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving 27 complaints.
-
Montreal community in NDG gathers to show support for missing teen's family
Community members came together on Monday night in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood to show support for the family of missing teen Feng Tian.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city are under snowfall warnings. The Quebec City region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow. While the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 cm.
Atlantic
-
'We need to find a solution': ER wait times cause Moncton area women to speak out
Two women in the Moncton, N.B., area are speaking out about the current health-care situation in the province, following hours and hours of waiting in local emergency rooms.
-
Gasoline prices drop in Nova Scotia, diesel costs remain the same
Motorists in Nova Scotia will be paying less at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday morning after the province invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Could masking become the norm again in the Maritimes?
The days of seeing most people wearing masks while out and about might feel a bit like the distant past, but it could be reality again in the not too distant future.
Winnipeg
-
City committee approves front driveway for new home despite safety concerns by planners
A city committee says a home builder can put a front driveway on a new house in St. Vital, despite safety concerns from city planners.
-
The vehicles most likely to be stolen in Canada
Could you own a vehicle that is more likely to be stolen than other vehicles? An organization focused on reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in 2021 in Canada.
-
Manitoba throne speech to outline Conservative government agenda for coming year
The Manitoba legislature is to return today with a throne speech outlining the Progressive Conservative government's agenda for the coming year.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Is this your puppy? Police recover dog from stolen Dodge pickup in Kamloops
Kamloops RCMP are trying to reunite a lone puppy with his rightful owner after finding the animal abandoned in a stolen Dodge pickup truck Monday morning.
-
Vancouver's new city council expected to fast-track measures to 'uplift' Chinatown
Vancouver’s new mayor and council hold their first meeting this week and one of the items on the agenda involves helping the embattled Chinatown neighbourhood.