Cooler temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex

Small earthquake reported north of Montreal

A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.

  • Western strike averted

    A strike at Western University has been averted. The faculty association has reached a tentative deal with administration, meaning over 1,500 faculty, Including professors, librarians and archivists will not be going on strike

    Western University in London, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2021. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)

  • Bluewater Health paving the way in local prostate health care

    Bluewater Health, which oversees residents of Sarnia-Lambton, is leading the way in the region when it comes to prostate health, and later this month they’re hosting a “Pints for Prostates” event to raise awareness for men’s health and fundraise for their urology and prostate cancer clinic.

