Cooler temperaturees settle into Windsor-Essex

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver