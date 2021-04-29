Advertisement
Cooler, rainy weather in Windsor-Essex forecast
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:59AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 29, 2021 8:10AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents can expect some cool, wet weather on Thursday before warming up on the weekend
Environment Canada is forecasting rain and a high of 12 C for Thursday. Rain ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low of 5C.
The sunshine is expected to return on Friday with a high of 11 C.
On Saturday the forecast is sunny with a high of 17 C. Cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 10.
As for Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 .
The average high this time of year is 16.7 C and the average low is 5.7 C.
