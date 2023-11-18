WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cool, sunny Saturday in the Rose City

    This is a CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo. (Source: Steve Gooder) This is a CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo. (Source: Steve Gooder)

    In Windsor, it’ll be mainly sunny Saturday with some gusty breezes and a high of 7C.

    Saturday night will be clear with a low of minus 1C.

    Sunday will be sunny with stronger winds in the morning and a high of 7C.

    Sunday night will be clear with a low of zero.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday: Cloudy. High 6.

    Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 9.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

