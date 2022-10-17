Cool, rainy week for Windsor-Essex
A cool rainy week is on the way for Windsor-Essex.
Temperatures are barely expected to reach double digits for most of the week with sunshine not making a return until closer to the weekend.
Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
Tuesday: Showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. Wednesday:
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
Saturday: Sunny. High 16.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.
Long COVID has led to greater use of strained hospitals, and it could get worse: study
The impact of long COVID-19 on already-strained hospital systems is significant, with patients who were adversely affected by the disease spending extended time in hospital and using emergency resources that are few and far between, according to a new study published Monday.
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, drawing criticism for playing into antisemitic tropes.
5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022
The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kanye West to buy right-wing friendly Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
Kitchener
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week
From the body of a missing Kitchener woman found in B.C to a fire at a Kitchener encampment. Here are the top stories of the week from CTV Kitchener.
'It’s a vicious cycle:' Region of Waterloo paramedics in and out of code red over the weekend
Waterloo Region’s ambulances were in a “code red” situation once again on both Friday and Saturday evening – meaning there were no ambulances available to accept new calls.
London
Oxford Street delays expected in London
Drivers could see slow downs on Oxford Street starting Monday. Temporary lane restrictions are in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. just west of Wharncliffe Road to allow for private utility work.
All clear given after 'barricaded person ' in Lucknow
Nearby residents of a Lucknow, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded person incident.
London hospital expects worse flu season than in recent years
Staff at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are bracing for what they believe could be one of the worst flu seasons they’ve experienced in years.
Barrie
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
Man suffers minor injuries following crash with GO train
A scary crash involving a vehicle and a GO train in Barrie resulted in only minor injuries.
-
Northern Ontario
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
Ottawa
Ottawa mayor, police officials testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act will hear today first-hand testimony about February's 'Freedom Convoy' protest from top City of Ottawa officials, including the mayor.
Nokia to unveil plans to expand footprint in Ottawa
Federal and provincial officials are scheduled to attend Nokia's announcement to expand its footprint in Ottawa.
Toronto
Second Toronto mayoral debate set to take place today but advanced polls show civic engagement is low, experts say
The second and final mayoral debate is set to take place on Monday afternoon just one week ahead of the municipal elections.
Ontario education workers, province begin mediation
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the provincial government with the assistance of mediator William Kaplan will start working together today with the goal of negotiating a new collective agreement for Ontario’s 50,000 frontline education workers.
Ajax, Ont. man charged with second-degree murder following fatal stabbing outside bar
Durham Regional Police say they’ve charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Ajax Saturday morning.
Montreal
Slain Granby girl's family is suing youth protection and school service centre
The Youth Protection Branch (DPJ) and the Centre de services scolaires (CSS) du Val-des-Cerfs are the target of a lawsuit for more than $3 million by the family of the Granby girl, several media outlets report.
Montreal arson squad investigating fires at commercial building and daycare
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a pair of fires on its territory that occured within hours of each other.
Pre-Omicron COVID-19 infection greatly reduces hospitalization risk due to new variants: study
A Quebec study has found that people who have been infected with a pre-Omicron variant of COVID-19 are highly protected against hospitalizations caused by the Omicron variant. The combination with vaccination gives an even higher reduced risk of hospitalization.
Atlantic
‘It was pretty scary’: Halifax man describes incident involving police and pickup truck
A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken.
Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name added to monument for fallen officers
Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax for the 40th annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings within 24 hours
The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has its hands full after four separate stabbing incidents over the weekend.
How the Manitoba Métis Federation is transforming the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main
A Métis National Heritage Centre is being created in the historic Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders
The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.
Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer captures third Canadian marathon title at Toronto, ahead of Calgary's Rory Linkletter
Trevor Hofbauer flashed three fingers and a wide smile as he crossed the finish line on Sunday.
Edmonton
Vancouver
B.C. municipal election 2022: Changing leadership is much easier than changing direction
With dozens of incumbent mayors losing their bid to hold on to their jobs, most notably in British Columbia’s largest cities, voters were clearly hungry for change at their city halls.
Outgoing mayor's city-owned SUV returned with 'significant' damage, Surrey councillor says
After losing his bid for re-election, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum dropped off his badly damaged, city-owned vehicle at the public works yard, according to one city councillor.
Surrey police transition can't be stopped by city alone, board says
The chief of the Surrey Police Service and the board's executive director are both saying Mayor-elect Brenda Locke won’t be able to deliver on her promise to keep the RCMP in the city.