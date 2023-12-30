WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cool, cloudy weekend in store for the Windsor region

    A viewer submitted image from December 2023. (Source: Riley Fynbo) A viewer submitted image from December 2023. (Source: Riley Fynbo)

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy and breezy in the Rose City with a high of plus 3.

    It’ll remain cloudy Saturday night with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 1.

    For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning and early afternoon, changing to periods of snow or rain later in the day with a high of plus 3.

    Sunday night will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 2.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday (New Year’s Day): A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

    Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 3.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News