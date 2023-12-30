Cool, cloudy weekend in store for the Windsor region

Saturday will be mainly cloudy and breezy in the Rose City with a high of plus 3.

It’ll remain cloudy Saturday night with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 1.

For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning and early afternoon, changing to periods of snow or rain later in the day with a high of plus 3.

Sunday night will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 2.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday (New Year’s Day): A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 3.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.