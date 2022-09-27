Cool and rainy in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Another cold and rainy day is on the way for Windsor-Essex.
Temperatures remain slightly below the average for this time of year before rebounding on the weekend.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Low 9.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
Thursday: Sunny. High 15.
Friday: Sunny. High 18.
Saturday: Sunny. High 21.
Sunday: Sunny. High 22.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
BREAKING | Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about possible sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline in Poland that will bring Norwegian gas to Europe in efforts to bolster energy independence from Moscow.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
New coins, banknotes, stamps and cipher for King Charles III
Britain will gradually see coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of King Charles, while the new monarch's cipher will also appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes, manufacturers and Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Kitchener
-
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
-
Section of Victoria Street closed in Kitchener following hydro line fire
A portion of a major road in Kitchener has been closed off Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday
Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics reported an increase in Code Red instances.
London
-
Rainfall warnings in effect for the region
Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties. Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.
-
Stabbing being investigated by LPS
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
London, Ont. woman is last surviving member of famous Masse family
At one point, they were believed to be the largest family in North America — but now, only one remains. Monica Wolf (formerly Masse) lives in London, about 80 kilometers south of the town of Saint Joseph, Ont. where she and her 10 brothers and 10 sisters grew up.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
Police watchdog clears cops of breaking woman's ankle during arrest
The police watchdog has found no grounds to charge an Orillia OPP officer with a criminal offence after a woman suffered a broken ankle during her May arrest.
-
New federal boundaries, riding proposed for Simcoe County
Simcoe County’s federal ridings could increase by one under a new federal boundary proposal, but at least one area MP isn’t fond of what’s on the table.
Northern Ontario
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Last day of special advance voting in Ottawa election
If you’ve already decided who you’d like to see as mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee, advance polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
The strongest storm to ever hit the east coast wasn't strong enough to stop a wedding
A Halifax couple tied the knot by candlelight after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall and cut the power the night before the big day.
Toronto
-
Hydro One sending 30 employees to Nova Scotia to help with storm cleanup
Ontario’s Hydro One is sending 30 employees to Nova Scotia to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses still without electricity after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged Atlantic Canada last week.
-
Ontarians celebrating Diwali raise concerns over election date clashing with festival
Some Ontarians who celebrate Diwali are criticizing the fact that the province's municipal elections fall during the South Asian holiday, which many liken to Christmas.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A female is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader goes on media blitz in final week of campaign
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is on a media blitz to raise her profile ahead of next week's election.
-
QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
-
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
-
'It is always a last resort': Winnipeg daycare staff go on strike
The members from Les Tournesols Daycare in St. Vital hit the picket line Monday after more than a year of bargaining with their employer.
Calgary
-
Calgary teen's murder trial to resume in hit-and-run death of police officer
The trial of a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run is scheduled to resume nearly eight months after the Crown wrapped up its case.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
City councillor seeks to restrict distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers
A Calgary city councillor is pushing for restrictions around the door-to-door distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton
A man in his 30s was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by an LRT train at the Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
Kraken take 3-0 pre-season win over Oilers
Fans of the Seattle Kraken got a preview Monday night of Matty Beniers' progress as the team's first pick in the 2021 NHL draft scored the opening goal in a 3-0 pre-season victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
Shows cancelled due to safety concerns at theatre near Vancouver encampment
A local funk band says a venue in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside cancelled the booking for an upcoming show because the sidewalk outside has become part of the Hastings Street homeless encampment.
-
'Death by a thousand cuts': Vancouver business community urges slashing of red tape
Small business owners says staff shortages and vandalism aren't the only things making it hard to operate in Vancouver.
-
ABC drops school board candidate over charitable foundation's troubles with CRA
A Better City has dropped one of its candidates for school board after learning a foundation he is a director of recently had its charitable status revoked by the Canada Revenue Agency.