Cool and cloudy weekend expected

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 12C.

Rain will be ending near midnight, then cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers and a low of plus 5C.

We’ll see a mix of sun and cloud Sunday with a chance for showers in the morning and a high of 11C.

Clear skies expected Sunday night with a low of zero.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 14.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 21.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 13.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.