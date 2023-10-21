Cool and cloudy weekend expected

Windsor

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 12C.

    Rain will be ending near midnight, then cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers and a low of plus 5C.

    We’ll see a mix of sun and cloud Sunday with a chance for showers in the morning and a high of 11C.

    Clear skies expected Sunday night with a low of zero.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 14.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 21.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 13.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

