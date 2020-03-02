WINDSOR, ONT -- Parks Canada will be conducting a series of controlled fires at Point Pelee National Park beginning Monday as part of a plan to restore its rare ecosystem.

Controlled or prescribed fires, release nutrients, reduce toxic plants, and prevent invasive plant species to the globally rare savannah ecosystem.

Fires are planned between March 2 and April 15 when conditions are favourable.

Point Pelee National Park will remain open to visitors during the prescribed fires, however, some areas will be closed for short periods of time to ensure the safety of visitors and team members.

Among the locations are:

Anders Field

Delaurier

Cactus Field

Sleepy Hollow

Southern portion of western shoreline

Some smoke may be visible at times but team members will work to monitor wind directions and direct smoke away from public areas when possible.