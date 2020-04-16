WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents at risk for flooding have another option to get sandbags if they are unable to make it to the distribution centre.

City of Windsor officials say they have worked with local contractors to negotiate a discounted price for the delivery of pallets containing the sandbags to residents in the area determined to be at the greatest risk of overland flooding.

The city is monitoring high water levels and windy conditions along Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

A sandbag distribution centre remains in operation for residents who live along the north side of Riverside Drive from George Avenue east to the border with the Town of Tecumseh.

Windsor officials say that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic some people might not be able to fill or transport sand bags.

Residents can call 311 for the contractors contact information. The residents are responsible for calling the contractor and arranging the pickup and delivery.

Anyone still able to pick up their own sandbags and can call 311 (open 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday) to book an appointment to meet city staff at the sandbag station.

Appointments will be scheduled between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. There is a limit of 100 sandbags per day per home.

The sandbag station is located at 9410 Little River Road (just west of the Little River Bridge and the roundabout).

Residents must check in with the attendant during each visit and show proof of address with mail or billing information showing address.

The sandbag station will have a city staff member on hand, and some assistance with the filling of the bags will be available upon request.

More information is available on the Lake and River Flooding web page.