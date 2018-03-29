

CTV Windsor





Negotiations are set to resume between the union for Windsor Star employees and Postmedia.

The Windsor Star Joint Council of Unions bargaining team says it will return to the bargaining table on April 9 for five days of contract talks.

The Star’s 180 unionized employees -- represented by Unifor Local 240 and Local 517-G and Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 30553 -- voted 97 per cent in support of strike action in January.

The current agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2016. The Council of Unions says it has been 18 months since negotiations began, but no strike date has been set.

Chairperson Julie Kotsis says Postmedia, the nation's largest newspaper publisher, has tabled “broad and unprecedented concessions that further threaten job security” – including a proposal to eliminate retiree health benefits.

She says the concessions on the backs of Windsor Star workers and retirees will not save this company.

Kotsis also points out the company announced a profit of $5.8 million in its most recent quarterly report and Postmedia executive compensation rose 33 per cent in 2017.

Kotsis claims the unionized workers, both at the printing plant and downtown location, have received only a one per cent pay increase in five years and faced continued staff reductions and increasing pressure to do more with less.

The union adds the workforce at the Windsor Star has been reduced by more than 25 per cent since bargaining began.

The Windsor Star’s Joint Council of Unions represents Editorial, Advertising, Business Office, Reader Sales and Service, Pressroom and Mailroom workers.