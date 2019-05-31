

CTV Windsor





Ontario's government is holding consultations to hear from businesses on industrial electricity pricing and programs.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines met with agriculture and chemicals sector stakeholders in Chatham on Friday.

This session is one of several in-person consultations to be held with key industry stakeholders across the province.

“We want to hear firsthand from the agriculture and chemicals sectors on how we can improve our electricity system to make businesses more competitive,” said Rickford. “We need to ensure our job-creating industries can thrive in Ontario with fair electricity prices.”

Rickford says the focus is on helping businesses and their input is essential for the design and effectiveness of current industrial electricity pricing programs.

Consultation questions are available online, with electronic submissions accepted until June 14.