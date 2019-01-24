

Windsor is getting an update on the downtown needs assessment.

Criminal justice manager consultant Peter Bellmio is back in the city to do the assessment for the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

He will be speaking to a list of the agencies, businesses and services this week, including hospitals, emergency services and the Downtown Mission.

He tells CTV Windsor he's happy with the timing because of the new Windsor city council. He feels like it's a great opportunity to see change downtown.

The DWBIA took Bellmio on a tour of the downtown area in November, seeking solutions to the spike in violent crime.

He has also worked in Windsor to curb underage drinking in the city, roughly 10 years ago. Now he believes there are new issues around homelessness and drug abuse.

A full report with strategies should be ready by February.