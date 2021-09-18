WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three suspects have been arrested after a construction truck was allegedly stolen for the second time in 24 hours, Chatham-Kent police say.

A truck from the Kingston area was recovered and towed to a Chatham-Kent towing agency on Thursday. By early morning Friday, police received a stolen vehicle report for the same truck.

Police say the truck was spotted driving in a dangerous manner in a populated area. The vehicle was located by a GPS tracker and found abandoned on Dillon Road in Chatham.

Several patrol officers and the K9 unit attended the area.

Police conducted a track along the train tracks in the area and located and arrested three suspects.

Two men and woman where taken to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters where they were held on bail for charges of theft and possession over $5,000 and dangerous driving.