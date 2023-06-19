Construction starting on new UWindsor student residence

University of Windsor officials are celebrating a new future for housing on campus and in the local community.

The official groundbreaking took place Monday for a new student residence.

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon said the project will enhance the student experience and address a critical need for housing in Windsor.

"The new student residence will be a beacon of inspiration for our future students in the years to come,” Gordon said. “As a locally grounded, globally connected University community, we are also an institution for the Windsor-Essex region, meaning we have capacity to help transform the housing landscape in Windsor for a better future.”

The six-storey student residence will include 452 beds, including 68 barrier-free beds, distributed across 226 suites with shared bathrooms (2:1 student-to-bathroom ratio), and 12 private residence life suites. Spanning 150,000 square feet, the project has been designed to cater to the needs of students offering important amenities including six community lounges, a house lounge, shared laundry facility, and a 275-seat food hall. The new student residence, located on Sunset Avenue south of Wyandotte Street West, fill feature 452 beds, a house lounge, a laundry facility and a 275-seat food hall. (Source: University of Windsor)

It will be located on Sunset Avenue south of Wyandotte Street West. Officials say it will be strategically positioned to welcome Lancers ahead of the Fall 2025 semester.

This transformative initiative is made possible through a dynamic public-private partnership with Tilbury Capital, a real estate investment and development company with a focus on purpose-built student accommodation.

“As we put shovels in the ground, this marks the beginning of the excitement and impact that this transformative project will bring to the University, the region, and most notably future University of Windsor students for decades to come,” said Michael Kaye, partner at Tilbury Capital.

Presently, the university accommodates students in three residence buildings— Alumni Hall, Cartier Hall and Laurier Hall. Each year, these buildings welcome between 150 to 350 students, in addition to the thousands residing in private, off-campus rental accommodations.