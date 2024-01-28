WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Construction resumes on Sandwich Street Monday

    Construction
    Share

    Construction will resume Monday on Sandwich Street near the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

    There will be a new lane shift between the Essex Terminal Railway tracks and Chappell Avenue.

    Crews are completing underground work, which is expected to last until Friday, February 9.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News