WINDSOR, ONT. -- Commuters can expect some delays as repairs to the intersection at Malden Road and Daytona Avenue will begin next Monday.

During Phase one of the project which will planned for Monday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 15 weather permitting. During Phase 1 Daytona Ave will be closed to through traffic. Malden Road between Huron Church Road and Daytona Ave will be closed.

Access will be available to area businesses.

Phase 2 will begin Oct. 16 to Oct. 23 during which time Daytona Ave will be open to north-south traffic only. Malden Road will be closed to all traffic between Huron Church and Daytona.

The work is being done by Pierascenzi Construction.