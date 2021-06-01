Advertisement
Construction on section of Matchette Road to begin Wednesday
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 8:33PM EDT
Intersection of Matchette Road and Chappell Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Delays are to be expected for drivers using a section of Matchette Road starting Wednesday.
A flag person will direct traffic in both directions to a single lane from the E.C. Row Expressway to Chappell Avenue.
The work is scheduled to last until July 15.
The partial closure is for road rehabilitation and construction of a multi-use trail.