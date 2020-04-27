DETROIT -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she may soon allow construction to restart in Michigan if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop and testing rises.

The governor will hold a news conference Monday with business and health care leaders to discuss how she's assessing the virus's risk in different economic sectors.

She told Politico construction operations and other `outdoor enterprises' could reopen in the next phase. Whitmer on Friday extended and loosened one of the country's strictest stay-at-home orders.

The measure is in effect through May 15. People now must wear a mask in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.