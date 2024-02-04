Conservation authority concerned over lack of ice cover on regional lakes

WINDSOR
    Little ice cover is seen on the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Officials at the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) are worried about the lack of ice cover over lakes in the region this winter.

    Having lost some of the ice cover gained during a January winter storm, the ERCA said homeowners and the region’s shorelines are exposed.

    Ice is a protection system that holds down wave activity, but without the barrier winter winds can create a problem.

    A deep freeze also shelters wildlife and natural heritage who burrow into mud and live in the shallows of the water.

    Tim Byrne, CAO of ERCA, is worried that winter hibernation could be disrupted.

    “As we start moving up the rivers, again the same type of thing happens. Habitats and the preservation of habitats, things come out earlier, heavy freeze hits, freeze-thaw cycle happens, and they die off. That’s the problem,” he said. 

