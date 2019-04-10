

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region and Lower Thames Valley Conservation authorities have issued watershed conditions statements about the potential for flooding and shoreline erosion.

The forecast is calling for wind speeds between 30 and 50 kilometres an hour with gusts to 70 kilometres an hour from the east - northeast overnight and through Thursday.

Waves on Lake Erie are predicted to reach 1.5 to 2 m in height.

Officials say shorelines including Pelee Island will be impacted by the elevated water.

They are concerned wave action could damage breakwalls and the shoreline as well as cause flooding in low lying areas.

People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery.

There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline.

Children and pets should be kept away from the water.