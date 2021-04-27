WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is hoping to improve high-speed internet coverage for residents.

Town council approved a Rural Broadband Advisory Committee at Tuesday's meeting.

The objective of the committee includes:

Identify broadband and internet initiatives;

Promote investment by both public and private sector funding to improve connectivity;

Develop tools to assist with attraction of broadband infrastructure investment;

Advocate for ratepayers in underserved areas by engaging public and private sector stakeholders to investigate opportunities for partnerships that promote Broadband development and access for residents, businesses and institutions.

Councillors Brian Houston and Tania Jobin have been appointed to serve on the committee, and four members of the public will also be selected at a later date.