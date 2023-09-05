Congestion overtakes South Windsor streets during ongoing road improvements

The first day of school brings, among many things, an increase in traffic — that was taken to a different level in South Windsor on Tuesday thanks to construction.

The hot corner was Longfellow Avenue at Northwood Street with activity picking up as the morning bell approached, creating a hectic scene.

“Just as parents [want to] drop their kids off on the first day they certainly want to get them to their destination without any trouble. But as you can see, it's creating trouble for everybody else,” said Kevin Sax, who lives on the northwest side of the corner.

Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison dropped in to see how the ongoing road improvements on Dominion Boulevard was affecting side road traffic.

“It's really hard to get through this intersection.” Morrison acknowledged. “This project is a long term project so you're [going to] be looking at this ‘til the end of the year.”

According to Morrison, the project started late but still would have affected the first day of school.

“The Dominion improvement is [going to] make it better in the long run so we [have to] think long run not short run,” said Sax. “Be patient and everything will work out for the best.”

Dominion being closed to traffic worked out for some residents as they made their way to the bus stop this Tuesday morning.

“We are able to come here because now there are not many cars on the way so it's easier for us to cross the road,” said Mottu Joice, who saw her kids off to school. “We might have to wait a little bit because of the construction.”

Crossing guards meanwhile had to wait a little longer to get some of the kids across the street.

“I was a little bit agitated because people are not stopping before the crosswalk,” said Margherita Diponio. “They're stopping right in the middle of the crosswalk.”

Diponio said drivers were alert this morning but need to be aware of the crosswalk. She pointed out, “There should be a stop bar there. There isn't and I think I'm [going to] call 3-1-1 and ask if there can be a stop bar so the drivers can stop before the crosswalk.”

Morrison said the city brought in more crossing guards to ensure student safety in the area on the first day of school.

“Please be respectful and really watch for kids in both directions,” he said.