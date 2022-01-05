Confusion over future Windsor Spitfires games

Windsor, Ont. -

The roller coaster ride continues for the Windsor Spitfires.

The team was scheduled to play in Guelph Wednesday night but this afternoon it was postponed.

OHL hockey falls under the revised Step Two COVID-19 order, but team governor John Savage tells CTV news there is still remaining confusion in the industry around rinks, who can be open and who can't be.

He suspects that will be taken care of in the next day or two.

Earlier Wednesday the OHL reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the current season and will not be shutting down.