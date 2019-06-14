

OPP in Tecumseh are investigating a confrontation that sent an officer and another person to hospital Friday evening.

Provincial Police held the scene outside of 605 Estate Park in the town following the incident.

Crime scene tape was put up around the home and what looks like a blood stain could be seen on the front driveway.

OPP have not yet made known the extent of the injuries to those involved.

More information from Provincial Police is expected on Saturday.