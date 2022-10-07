Confidence the goal as GOALS gets started in Windsor-Essex

Friday nights for the next few weeks will see girls across Windsor-Essex getting active in hopes of building confidence.

Girls Organizing and Learning Sport (GOALS) is stepping up its programming to give girls six to 14 access to a host of activities at a number of locations through the region.

Thirty-two young girls came out to Anderdon Public School in Amherstburg alone on Oct. 7, the first night of a five week run.

Those five Fridays will see GOALS host activities like Zumba, volleyball, yoga, strength training and more at Anderdon and concurrently at 8 other schools throughout the region.

Each evening, run by teacher candidates from the University of Windsor — making the evening a win-win for participants and instructors alike.

It’s a joint effort between the university and Leadership Advancement for Women and Sport (LAWS).

The GOALS program itself has been around for decades - but this is the first time it’s being conducted on such a scale.

“We’re trying to take what was already offered and scale it up so we can increase the positive impact,” says Barb Pollard, a professor at the University of Windsor whom teaches the instructors of the course.

GOALS is all about getting girls moving and building skills like teamwork, leadership and self-confidence that will stick with them throughout their lives.

“It’s definitely a time for them to have fun, but also we’re helping develop confidence through fun activities,” says Kimberly Theriault, one of the teacher candidates leading a cohort.

She says night one already showed some success.

“They were a bit shy at first,” she says, “you can see they’re starting to come out of their shells and you can see the confidence already starting to grow.

After Friday there will be 4 more GOALS sessions in this run, but Pollard says they plan to do another in January.

She says anyone looking to get their daughter involved should check out the LAWS website.