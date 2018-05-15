

CTV Windsor





A weekend benefit concert for three sisters diagnosed with Huntington's Disease has hit a high note.

Eli and The Straw man performed at the Royal Canadian Legion before nearly 200 people on Saturday evening - and raised about $9,500.

An organizer says an anonymous donor pledged to match the amount dollar for dollar, so in total $19,000 was raised for support and research into the neurological brain disorder inherited through genetics.

Sisters Tracey Meloche, Tammy Lenz and Leeann Harball helped organize the evening.

Each sibling discovered she had Huntington's in 2015.