'Concerning graffiti' prompts police response at LaSalle high school
A LaSalle high school has increased police presence on Tuesday after some “concerning graffiti” was written on a bathroom stall last week.
The Greater Essex County District School Board and police say officers are at Sandwich Secondary School as a precaution.
On Thursday, June 9, school officials notified LaSalle police of the graffiti written in one of their student washrooms.
“Police immediately began an investigation and are working with school officials on the matter and are reviewing surveillance cameras at this time,” states a police news release.
Police say they will have an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone’s safety and are actively seeking to identify the culprit.
Officers are asking the public, staff or students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519 258-8477.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Details expected today on Canada's plan to suspend vaccine mandate for domestic, outgoing travel
The federal government is expected to share more details Tuesday about its plans to suspend the requirement that domestic and outgoing international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
Kremlin critic Navalny moved, supporters don't know where
Allies of imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny sounded the alarm on Tuesday, saying the Kremlin critic has been moved from the prison where he was serving his time and they do not know where he is now.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. homeowner says driveway paved without permission
A Cambridge woman said she arrived home Saturday, and to her surprise, a crew was paving her driveway. It was done, she told CTV News, without her consent.
-
Man assaulted by woman outside Cambridge home, then assaulted by three men: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault in Cambridge and looking to identify three men.
-
Two youths injured by edged weapon in altercation in Kitchener
Police are investigating an assault that lead to two youths sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon.
London
-
Cambridge, Ont. homeowner says driveway paved without permission
A Cambridge woman said she arrived home Saturday, and to her surprise, a crew was paving her driveway. It was done, she told CTV News, without her consent.
-
Do you recognize this person in Elgin County?
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted break and enter at a Brouwers Line address.
-
Flair Airlines announces sunny destination from London
Londoners who are eager to jet set will soon have a new airline and sunny destination to choose from.
Barrie
-
OPP divers recover missing canoeist's body
OPP divers recovered the body of a missing canoeist Monday evening in Tiny Township following an extensive search throughout the day.
-
Springwater motorcycle crash closes Hwy 400
Highway 400 was closed for an investigation into a motorcycle crash in Springwater Monday night.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Details expected today on Canada's plan to suspend vaccine mandate for domestic, outgoing travel
The federal government is expected to share more details Tuesday about its plans to suspend the requirement that domestic and outgoing international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
There are now 18 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Toronto
Toronto confirmed seven additional cases of monkeypox on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Details expected today on Canada's plan to suspend vaccine mandate for domestic, outgoing travel
The federal government is expected to share more details Tuesday about its plans to suspend the requirement that domestic and outgoing international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Gatineau street reopens after police operation
Streets in Gatineau's Vieux Hull sector have reopened after they were closed Tuesday morning for a police operation.
-
As one councillor kicks off mayoral campaign, another still deciding
The municipal election in Ottawa is still 19 weeks away, but one city councillor is kicking off their mayoral campaign today.
Toronto
-
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of crashing while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed crashing into each other at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a report says.
-
Ontario reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 5 net new deaths
Ontario is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and five net new deaths tied to the virus.
-
Bear sighting near Ontario school, shelter in place protocol activated
An Ontario school is currently in shelter in place protocol after a bear was seen in the area.
Montreal
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
-
Tech companies ask Quebec premier to pause French requirement for immigrants
A group of Canadian technology companies is calling on the Quebec premier to pause a bill requiring immigrants to learn French within six months of arriving in the province.
-
Home swept away by landslide in Saguenay, Que.
A home was swept away by a landslide shortly Monday night in Saguenay, Quebec.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Half of RCMP 911 call takers and dispatchers are off work
Supervisors for the Nova Scotia RCMP's operational communications centre who worked alongside 911 call takers and dispatchers during the April 2020 mass shooting say half of its staff are now off work.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
-
Newfoundland set to welcome second planeload of Ukrainian refugees today
Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing to welcome another planeload of Ukrainian refugees. A plane carrying Ukrainians fleeing Russian-led attacks on their homeland is scheduled to arrive today at the St. John's International Airport.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government approves province's first potash development
The Manitoba government has approved the province’s first potash development.
-
Details expected today on Canada's plan to suspend vaccine mandate for domestic, outgoing travel
The federal government is expected to share more details Tuesday about its plans to suspend the requirement that domestic and outgoing international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Thunderstorms, torrential downpours and damaging winds heading to Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning some southern Manitoba residents that conditions are favourable for “dangerous” thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and damaging winds.
Calgary
-
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparations
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Details expected today on Canada's plan to suspend vaccine mandate for domestic, outgoing travel
The federal government is expected to share more details Tuesday about its plans to suspend the requirement that domestic and outgoing international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, rain, gusty wind and some more rain
Don't expect much of a break from the rain and wind until late in the day Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver traffic disrupted by protesters near ferry terminal
Protesters have once again stopped traffic on a Metro Vancouver highway, this time blocking the route to a ferry terminal.
-
B.C. park completely closed after 'habituated bear' accessed vehicles, tried to walk through open trailer
A large Lower Mainland park will be closed for multiple days as officials work to trap a bear that has become habituated to the point of being a potential risk to the public, B.C. Parks says.
-
B.C. mayor who managed catastrophic flooding not seeking re-election
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun has announced he will "pass the torch" and won't be seeking re-election.