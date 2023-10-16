Concern and optimism in Windsor as American autoworkers' strike escalates
The latest escalation of the American autoworkers’ strike is cause for concern for industry watchers in Windsor-Essex — but there is also a quiet sense of optimism a deal may be closer than it appears.
On Monday, the chairperson of Ford Motor Co., Bill Ford, called for a deal to be reached to end the month-long pickets targeting select operations of the Detroit Big Three automakers.
“They need to get a deal because the impact could be long and deep depending on how long these supply chains get strained,” said Jonathon Azzopardi, the president and CEO of Laval International based in Tecumseh.
The company is a member of the Canadian Association of Moldmakers (CAMM) and one of several in the region watching the developments across the border.
According to Azzopardi, several peer companies have already taken action to reduce staff hours, moving to a four-day workweek in some cases, and pushing employees to take vacation days early to offset the lack of work caused by the strike’s disruption.
“We’re seeing it for sure in the Tier 1s and it’s going to make its way down to our level in the Tier 2s and the Tier 3s,” said Azzopardi. “These are kind of harmless decisions they’re making, but they’re definitely pointing to some caution.”
Last week, about 8,700 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union walked out at the largest and most profitable Ford plant in the world — the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.
According to Brendan Sweeney, a managing director with the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, there are upwards of $300 million in parts sent from Ontario to that one plant.
“A lot of those originate from kind of deep southwestern Ontario,” said Sweeney. “From the Windsor area, parts south, Chatham. That plant going down will have a material impact.”
Ford said the strike at the Kentucky plant is harming tens of thousands of Americans who work for parts suppliers and Ford dealers.
And further escalation could spell more pain.
“If, for example, somewhere like Toledo goes down, you will see an escalating impact or effect on automotive parts manufacturing in Canada,” said Sweeney.
A key concern for Azzopardi is the fragile supply chain that links plants across southwestern Ontario to assembly operations in the U.S.
Azzopardi says parts inventory has dropped from a safety net of months’ worth of supply to weeks and in some cases – days.
“We already have a supply chain that’s already under a tremendous amount of stress. It never fully recovered from the [pandemic],” said Azzopardi. “We need to be seriously thinking about the decisions they’re going to make because we want to make sure those supply chains stay strong and healthy.”
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
There are about 34,000 UAW members on strike at several plants across the U.S. while Ford blames those strikes for furloughing nearly 2,500 workers.
Meantime, it appears positions are only becoming more entrenched as Shawn Fain, the UAW president, threatens further strikes to back contract demands while none of Ford, General Motors or Stellantis have met the wage and other improvements set out by the union.
Despite the public posturing, there is optimism among those watching the labour strife.
“I think they’re going to sort the strike out in the next couple of weeks,” said Sweeney.
For those companies that supply and rely upon the auto sector, it is a prediction many will hope can come true in short order.
“There’s been some talk that a few of these successes in the contract talks have maybe created some optimism,” said Azzopardi. “But, there’s definitely a lot of concern because we see a lot of the projects that we would typically be working on or projects that should be moving forward are on hold.”
But, how much damage has been done by the failure to secure a deal, as labour action moves into its second month?
“Will it come back up?” asks Sweeney. “The demand is still going to be there. Just because [the plant] went down, doesn’t mean people don’t want F-150s.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair
A Canadian surveillance flight enforcing North Korea sanctions was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets on Monday, drawing criticism from Defence Minister Bill Blair.
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
'Everything is protected': Israel opens 2,000-bed hospital in parking garage amid war
An underground parking garage at one of Israel’s biggest health-care centres has been transformed into a 2,000-bed hospital — a safe place to care for patients and wounded soldiers should a second front open in the north of the country.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
The first group of Canadians that asked the federal government for help leaving the West Bank crossed into Jordan on Monday, according Canada's minister of foreign affairs.
Kitchener
-
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
-
Family and farming tradition showcased at North Dumfries plow match
The best in precision plowing was on display in North Dumfries Monday.
-
Kitchener council to vote on allowing fourplexes on residential lots
Kitchener and Guelph are both proposing new bylaws that would allow fourplexes to be built on residential land.
London
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
-
'I need power for my oxygen machine': St. Thomas, Ont. apartment building without power for six days
Mike Gleeson has not had the hydro he needs in his apartment to hook up his oxygen machine for the past six days. With the power shut off in his Pearl Street apartment in St. Thomas, he’s been relying on running extension cords to an outside source.
-
‘I heard someone scream, 'he's dead'’: Court hears from witnesses on first day of trial for shooting death of Scotty Pate
The trial for three people accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate began inside of a London, Ont. courtroom Monday.
Barrie
-
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
-
Motorists caught off-guard, businesses impacted by lengthy closure of busy Barrie intersection
Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.
-
Driver charged with speeding 199km/h on Ontario highway
Police arrested a 23-year-old driver accused of speeding nearly double the limit on Highway 404 in York Region.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Sudbury, Ont. man facing charges in fatal July crash on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is facing charges following a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont. this summer.
Ottawa
-
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
-
Man accused of going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after an officer on Highway 401 caught him driving more than 2.5 times the speed limit.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who allegedly withheld HIV status from partner wanted: police
An Ontario man who allegedly failed to disclose his HIV status to a romantic partner is being sought by Toronto police and investigators believe there may be other victims
-
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a turning dump truck in Midtown Toronto Monday morning.
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Montreal
-
Legault wants to turn Montreal's Olympic Stadium back into a 'positive symbol'
Premier Francois Legault believes it's time to stop seeing the Montreal Olympic Stadium as a negative symbol and wants to bring it back to its former glory, even though he knows the operation will be costly.
-
New study shows how dangerous falling can be for Montreal seniors
A new study shows just how deadly falling can be for seniors in Montreal, especially in winter.
-
Quebec coroner says more diligent police search could have saved life of Cree teen
A 16-year-old Cree girl might still be alive had police spent more than 10 minutes looking for her after she had fallen into a ditch, a Quebec coroner has found.
Atlantic
-
'Such a magical place': Tour operator’s family connection to Sable Island makes for special sightseeing
Eight Nova Scotians woke before sunrise on a Wednesday morning to take an early-morning helicopter ride to a place only a small number of tourists have had the chance to experience.
-
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
-
'Overwhelmingly confusing': Mixed reviews from wildfire victims to HRM report
The first of several reports on the Halifax wildfires that destroyed 151 homes is garnering mixed reviews from some of the victims.
Winnipeg
-
Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
-
Judge dismisses Manitoba man's challenge of provincial homegrown cannabis ban
A Manitoba man's constitutional challenge of the province's ban on homegrown cannabis has been dismissed, but he says his legal battle is far from over.
-
Winnipeg court hears man was in psychosis when he killed parents, attacked nurse
Court has heard a man was experiencing psychosis and thought higher powers were telling him his relatives and a colleague were "contaminated by evil" the day he killed his parents and attacked a hospital nursing supervisor.
Calgary
-
Alberta Review Board allows some freedoms for Airdrie man who killed mother
The Alberta Review Board says a young man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is allowed trips to Calgary.
-
Two killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border after swerving to avoid moose: RCMP
A man and a teenage girl died in a collision between an SUV and a cattle hauler near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Sunday night.
-
Calgary police tap public for assistance in finding sexual assault suspect
Calgary police are hoping you can help them identify their suspect in a sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
-
RCMP urge Calling Lake residents to report crime as thefts rise
RCMP are telling residents to keep reporting crimes so it can get them more help as a northern Alberta community weathers a crime wave.
-
Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS
Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals.
Vancouver
-
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
-
B.C. rabbi's house egged, vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
A rabbi's home in Surrey, B.C., was targeted by a vandal last week.
-
Close-up video of bear munching on takeout in Whistler, B.C., under investigation
Conservation officers are investigating two social media videos of a black bear wandering through Whistler, B.C., and feeding from an open takeout container – both captured at alarmingly close range.