Composite sketch released of ‘indecent act’ suspect

Essex County OPP have release this composite sketch of a suspect in an indecent act complaint in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: Essex County OPP) Essex County OPP have release this composite sketch of a suspect in an indecent act complaint in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: Essex County OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News