Complaint of sexual assault and abuse of power are 'untrue': lawyer for former Windsor police officer

The complaint of sexual assault and abuse of power are “untrue, exaggerated and false allegations”, according to the lawyer for a former Windsor police officer.

Warning: Contains graphic content

The lawyer for Peter Burke says the officer has been violated of his right to privacy because of a statement of claim filed by an alleged victim with the Superior court in Windsor.

“The allegations made are categorically false, exaggerated and based on malicious intent,” Raymond Colautti wrote in a statement to CTV News Thursday. “They will be fully addressed in a Statement of Defence and Counterclaim which will be filed in due course in the court.”

An alleged victim who goes by the initials ‘G,M.’ filed a $4.5 million civil lawsuit in November against Burke and the Windsor Police Services Board.

G.M. alleges she had an intimate relationship with Burke after meeting him in the course of his duties investigating a case of intimate partner violence.

The 45-year-old woman also alleges she was sexually assaulted by Burke.

As CTV News first reported Wednesday, no criminal charges were ever laid against Burke and the SIU halted its investigation into Burke’s actions in March 2022 when the arms-length agency decided it was “without statutory jurisdiction” to continue.

“The means chosen by the Plaintiff in this case to try her case in the court of public opinion have resulted in a grave violation of Mr. Burke’s right to privacy and were intended to hurt him and his family,” Colautti wrote.

Colautti said the communications, relationship and all sexual encounters with the plaintiff were consensual.

The officer also denies abusing his position of power to influence the plaintiff.

“This Defendant has acknowledged that engaging in these encounters with the Plaintiff was a serious error in judgment on his part,” Colautti writes. “He has taken ownership of this fact and co-operated with all internal and external police investigations.”

Colautti said Burke resigned on Sept. 29, 2022, approximately one month after he was penalized for his actions under the Police Services Act.

“We question the motives of the anonymous Plaintiff in making or reporting these untrue, exaggerated and false allegations in the media and public forum. The Plaintiff’s conduct in doing so raises serious questions of malicious intent that will be the subject of a counterclaim by this Defendant,” Colautti’s statement concludes.