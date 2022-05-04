Complaint leads to impaired driving and drug charges: CK police

A 40-year-old Chatham man is facing impaired driving and drug charges after police received a driving complaint.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a driving complaint in the area of Park Avenue West in Chatham.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The officers believed the man to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

Upon arrest, police say the man was also found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine.

The Chatham man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, refusal to comply with a breath demand and possession of a controlled substance. He was later released with conditions and a future court date of May 19.