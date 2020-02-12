WINDSOR -- A global business services company is growing its Chatham team.

The Concentrix Chatham office is hiring for 100 full-time customer service and sales positions to work with clients in the automotive industry.

All available jobs can be found online.

The company says it was recently recognized among the Top 50 companies for “Happiest Employees” by Comparably.com.

Concentrix says it offers professional growth initiatives and leadership training that empower and encourage staff to advance their careers within the company and 94 per cent of all promotions at the Chatham office have been internal.

The recently remodeled Chatham Concentrix office is located at 180 Keil Dr.