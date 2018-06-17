

It's a project that's been in the works for more than a decade.

Windsor city council approved the $6.3-million contract to Amico Infrastructures to rebuild Riverside Drive from Lauzon Road to Riverdale Avenue and it’s set to begin Monday.

“This is going to take some time to complete, but...we'll keep moving forward over time. It'll be a little hassle, but the hassle will be worth it at the end of the day, said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Residents are already preparing for slowdowns.

“It's going to be quite frustrating and for a long time,” said Fran Williams.

“Maybe I'll start thinking about biking into work. It's better for the environment and I'll probably get there faster than taking my car.”

The project is expected to take up the rest of the year, creating traffic headaches as drivers are sent up to Wyandotte Street to avoid the construction mess.

Jim Mailloux is a regular commuter on that stretch and is ready for the longer drive into work.

“I'm all for it. The road is pretty beat up and I'm hoping that it's going to be a nice smooth ride after that. Hopefully enough room for bikes as well.”

Mailloux said he’s in favour of the improvements.

“I think we need to do these kinds of projects. People have been screaming for road work for years, especially down Riverside Drive so, let's just get it done.”

This is just the first phase of the construction, with the entire Riverside Vista Project, once completed, extending from west of the Ambassador Bridge to the border of Tecumseh in the east.

The project is likely to extend into the 2020s.