WINDSOR, ONT. -- A two-and-a-half-year-old boy reported missing from his home in Chatham was found by a neighbour in a nearby cornfield after an extensive search.

Chatham-Kent police say the boy was reported missing from his home on Pioneer Line Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. Through investigation, they learned he had wandered into a nearby cornfield.

Members of Community Patrol, CIRT and K9 conducted a search of the field along with family and friends of the missing boy. A drone was also deployed to assist.

Just before 5 p.m. police say the boy was found safe and healthy in the field by a neighbour.

“Most importantly, the boy was found safe and in good health, which is the outcome that we were all hoping for,” said inspector Mike Domony. “The search for this missing boy, is a great example of how a community comes together. This incident required teamwork between our Emergency Communications Centre, officers on scene along with members of the family and public. It is at these times, that we are thankful for the excellent support and assistance we receive from the community.