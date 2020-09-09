WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is launching a one-year pilot project that aims to help residents settle neighbour disputes.

The town has partnered with Community Mediation Windsor-Essex (CMWE) for the pilot project which offers free conflict resolution services that fall outside the scope of the town’s by-laws or regulations.

“We are pleased to be working with Community Mediation of Windsor-Essex on this important service for our community,” Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh, said in a news release. “As we have found over the years, not every neighbourhood dispute involves a Town by-law or regulation and for many cases, having an independent mediator with expertise in conflict resolution can help settle disputes.”

Community Mediation brings together volunteer mediators to help people with a conflict or disagreement to resolve the situation themselves through the use of safe, voluntary and mutually agreeable decision making.

Members of the Town of Tecumseh staff and OPP have been trained in the program and will direct individuals to the town’s webpage to contact CMWE to set up mediation. The town will provide meeting spaces for the session to be held within public health guidelines. At the meeting, co-mediators will work with everyone involved through “shared open dialogue that respects all parties involved.”

“We are excited to offer this service in the Town of Tecumseh, the first local municipality to launch the program,” said Judy Lund strategic development manager with Family Service Windsor-Essex. “Other municipalities in Ontario have found a benefit in using this type of service for neighbourhood disputes and we are hopeful it will have the same success locally. Many property owners do not realize that a situation that may seem large and hopeless can be resolved simply by working through the concerns and reaching an amicable solution together.”

The Community Mediation program will run for one year with a report to council on uptake, success and contact rates.

Those wishing to use the program can do so by visiting the Town of Tecumseh website or by reaching out to Community Mediation Windsor Essex directly.